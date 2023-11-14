Man fatally shot in Falmouth

A man was gunned down on Market Street in Falmouth, Trelawny today.

The shooting happened about 4:15 p.m. at the entrance to the market located along the roadway.

The deceased is yet to be identified.

The scene was processed by the police.

This brings to 22 the number of murders recorded in the parish for 2023.

The police note that this is eight fewer when compared to the corresponding period in 2022.

- Leon Jackson

