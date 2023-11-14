Man shot and injured near Pearnel Charles Arcade
Published:Tuesday | November 14, 2023 | 11:27 AM
A man was shot and injured on Tuesday morning near the Pearnel Charles Arcade in downtown Kingston.
The incident occurred some time after 8 a.m. along East Parade.
The injured man was rushed to the nearby Kingston Public Hospital (KPH).
The police cordoned off an area which resulted in temporary closure of a section of the shopping facility.
Investigations are continuing.
-Andre Williams
