Manchester taxi operator charged for alleged rape of passenger

Forty-five-year-old Manchester taxi operator Duval Sterling was on Monday charged for the alleged 2019 rape of a female passenger.

Sterling is also charged with grievous sexual assault.

A date is to be set for him to appear in court.

The alleged incident happened in Greenvale district in the parish in September 2019.

The police report that a woman boarded his taxi to go home.

While en route, he allegedly sped past her gate and took her to a secluded area of the community where he sexually assaulted her.

The woman reported the matter to the police and the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) launched an investigation.

Sterling was taken into custody on Monday, November 13, and charges were laid against him.

