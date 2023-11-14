Mark Hart to be inducted into MBCCI Business Leaders Wall of Fame

WESTERN BUREAU:

Eight years after his father was inducted into the prestigious Business Leader Wall of Fame, the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) has announced businessman Mark Hart, executive chairman of Caribbean Producers Jamaica Limited (CPJ), as this year’s inductee.

The honour will be conferred on Hart at the Chamber’s Annual Awards Banquet on Saturday, December 2, at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

The prestigious Business Leaders Wall of Fame was established in 2015, under the presidency of Gloria Henry, and saw five outstanding pioneers who have created industries that have helped to shape Montego Bay’s economic landscape selected and inducted as the first set of inductees.

Among them were businessman extraordinaire Anthony ‘Tony’ Hart, the visionary behind the creation and subsequent modernisation of the Montego Bay Freeport; hotel mogul Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart, the founder and chairman of Sandals Resorts International; transport pioneer Ralph Smith of Tropical Tours Limited; renowned Inbond Merchant BD Dadlani; and famed land developer, the late Joe Whitter, creator of the Whitter Village Complex.

LUMINARY IN BUSINESS WORLD

At this year’s Awards Gala Dinner of the MBCCI, the younger Hart will be inducted, following in the footsteps of his late father, ‘Tony’.

Mark Hart is a luminary in the business world, renowned for his extraordinary accomplishments and steadfast commitment to the community. He exemplifies the qualities that define the MBCCI’s Business Leaders Wall of Fame: inspiring leadership, dedication to service innovation, and professional achievements.

COMMITMENT TO JAMAICA

An exemplar of unwavering commitment to Montego Bay, in particular, and Jamaica in general, Hart has been a driving force in both the corporate realm and public service, currently serving as chairman of the Airports Authority of Jamaica, Montego Bay Freezone Company Limited, and the Port Authority of Jamaica, as well as serving on the boards of other public and private sector organisations.

The 2023 Business Leader Wall of Fame leads a stellar line-up of awardees at the banquet, which will bring together prominent business, civic, and political leaders, community members, and other distinguished guests, including the keynote speaker, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes.

Oral Heaven, president of the MBCCI, says the business umbrella organisation is thrilled to recognise all the outstanding individuals and entities for their remarkable accomplishments and unwavering dedication to our community.

“The legacy of all honourees should serve as an inspiration to future generations of business leaders and public servants,” Heaven said in announcing this year’s Business Leaders Wall of Fame inductee.

The function, which is a fixture on Jamaica’s corporate calendar, will celebrate business excellence with the recognition of companies and individuals by the Chamber of Commerce for outstanding service in their various endeavours.

The business umbrella organisation will be inducting yet another accomplished business leader to its commerce and industry Wall of Fame while recognising corporate entities in various categories, including lifetime achievement and young entrepreneurs.

Heaven expressed gratitude to business stakeholders for their continued support of the organisation and his tenure.

“I’m honoured to recognise the significance of this initiative, where we celebrate the dedication and achievements of outstanding individuals who have made invaluable contributions to our organisation and society. It is a testament to the power of recognition and appreciation in fostering excellence and inspiring others to reach for greatness,” he stated.

Wards Powers Tools, the Howard Ward Benefit Foundation, LCH Development Limited, Elite Conceptz and Solutionz, CPJ, Half Moon Hotel, RSD Shipping Company Jamaica Limited, MBJ Airport, Princess Hotels and Resorts Jamaica, Western Mirror, and Ascend Innovation are supporting the banquet ‘Celebrating Business Excellence’.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com