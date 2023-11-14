SERHA closes New Kingston office over security issue

The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) is reporting that it has suspended operations at its regional office located at the Towers Building in New Kingston for today arising from a security issue.

The authority says staff members have been sent home while the police, members of the Jamaica Defence Force, the Jamaica Fire Brigade, and other relevant emergency responders are on site carrying out the necessary security checks and assessments.

The hospitals, health centres and health departments under the management of SERHA have not been affected and operations remain open.

The public will be advised regarding the full resumption of operations.

