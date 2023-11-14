Successful St Catherine school breakfast programme eyes expansion

Several schools in and around Linstead, St Catherine, are continuing to benefit from a breakfast initiative that is now on the verge of expansion.

The programme, which was started three years ago to address the unhealthy habits being developed by many students who had been attending school without having a morning meal, has been bearing fruit.

Its student beneficiaries have endorsed the programme as a lifesaver for many who come to school and are fed free of charge.

The school breakfast programme is said to have resulted in improved academic performance among the students, with Marvette Sterling, a mother, saying,”Many students, including mine, are in school and doing very well as they have a full stomach and a good meal does contribute to better learning.”

Educators have also agreed that the programme has contributed to the well-being of students who benefit.

“There are many students in our school system who depend on the breakfast to make it through the day. Dixon’s Drug Store started the programme and others are gradually coming on board. The result is a hot meal and more alert children,” said Malaika Sinclair-Bailey, principal of Rosemount Primary and Infant School.

At the Linstead Primary School, Principal Joni Tucker lauded the programme.

Tucker said her school’s guidance and counselling department also plays a significant role through the purchase of items.

“We benefited from the programme each school day, this courtesy of Dixon’s Drug Store and Jamaica Yes. This resulted in an energised group of 50 beneficiaries who learn easier. There is truth that breakfast is the most important meal of the day,” Tucker said.

In the deep rural community of Victoria, Principal Annette Steele was buoyed by the fact that the programme will move from Wednesdays to an additional day of the week.

“The blessing is multiplying as a past student, Andre Pobe, who resides in the United States, is now a sponsor. So we will be feeding more than 70 on a weekday to an additional day. This is good as sometimes the parents send them to school, but without a cent.”

The conceptualiser of the programme, Robert Demetrius, said the desired objective was to get additional sponsors to expand the activities.

“It takes cash to care, but we see [that], where professionals can come on board and impart their knowledge to the students, this will also afford a wide career choice. We definitely need more businesses to join in,” said Jeoffrey Saunders, manager of Dixon’s Drug Store.

Several parents said the programme means a great deal to them.

“This is a blessing as sometimes we just don’t have the money to send them [to school with], but the school breakfast, which is cornmeal porridge and other healthy offerings, plays a great role to us as parents,” said mother Miriam Douse.