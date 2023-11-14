Trough to bring increased rainfall to Jamaica

Jamaicans are being advised to expect increased rainfall this week as a trough is to bring showers and thunderstorms.

The Met office says unstable conditions are expected to begin on Wednesday night and to continue into the weekend.

The weather agency is advising that the system is currently located across the southwestern Caribbean Sea and is expected to move northeastward across Jamaica on Thursday and Friday.

This area of disturbance, the agency says, has some potential for development in the next few days and is expected to bring unstable weather conditions to Jamaica.

The forecast is for cloudy conditions with widespread showers and thunderstorms, which could be heavy at times with occasional gusty winds, to affect most parishes, especially central and eastern parishes starting as early as Wednesday night and continuing through to Saturday morning.

Fishers and other marine interests should exercise caution as sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The Met office says it will continue to monitor the system.

