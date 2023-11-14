Truck overturns killing driver in Old Harbour

A truck driver was killed on Tuesday after his vehicle overturned along the McCooks Pen main road in Old Harbour, St Catherine.

About 12:45 p.m., he was driving from the direction of Spanish Town when he lost control of the truck and it swerved off the road.

The driver was discovered among the marl and rubble that was being transported in the truck at the time of the incident.

He has not yet been identified.

-Rasbert Turner

