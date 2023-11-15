23-y-o man charged for fatal stabbing of woman during argument

The police on Tuesday charged a 23-year-old security guard for the stabbing death of a woman during an argument and then dumping her body into bushes in Portland.

Charged with murder is Aston Mitchell, otherwise called 'C-Jay', of Hague district in Trelawny.

Dead is 25-year-old Shanice Burke of Hague district in Trelawny and St Margaret's Bay in Portland.

The incident happened on Wednesday, October 25.

The police report that an altercation developed between Burke and Mitchell during which a knife was used to inflict a stab wound to her neck.

Mitchell then allegedly transported Burke to Foreshore Road in Portland where he dumped Burke's body into bushes.

The resident stumbled on the body about 9:50 a.m. on Saturday, October 28, and summoned the police.

Following an intensive investigation, an operation was carried out on Saturday, November 11, during which Mitchell was taken into custody.

He was charged on Tuesday, November 14, and is slated to appear in the Trelawny Parish Court at Duncan on Tuesday, November 21.

