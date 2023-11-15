Crab Circle to open in two weeks

Crab Circle in Kingston is set to reopen in two weeks, according to Robert Hill, CEO of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC).

The Kingston and St Andrew Public Health Department closed the popular food spot in October after a viral video emerged, showing a vendor relieving herself behind her stall. It was revealed that, among other things, the area that was renovated last year lacked adequate water and bathroom facilities.

The vendors have, since the closure of the facility, been engaged in a five-day training programme offered by the HEART/NSTA Trust in proper food-handling and preparation.

Hill, in responding to questions posed by Andrew Swaby, minority leader and the councillor for the Vineyard Town division, regarding the agreement between the KSAMC and J. Wray and Nephew, reiterated that the renovations done by the beverage company did not include bathroom facilities.

He was speaking at the KSAMC’s monthly meeting yesterday.

Hill said the renovations done to the facility by J. Wray and Nephew consisted of the installation of upgraded stalls with proper spaces between each stall and upgraded canopy, a centralised wash station for the cleaning of utensils, two large capacity water tanks and a seating area adjacent to the stall area.

He noted that sanitary conveniences were located “in close proximity” to the vending area; however, the construction of bathroom facilities was under way at the vending area.

The KSAMC CEO shared that, although the area is designated for vending by the KSAMC, and has existed for more than 30 years, the vendors were not registered with the corporation.

He, however, said the process of registration is now under way.

