Honorary degrees for Douglas Orane, Michael Rodriguez at CMU graduation

THE CHAIRMAN and board of directors of the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) are pleased to announce that Douglas Roy Orane, CD, JP, and Lieutenant Commander Michael Rodriguez will be this year’s honourary degree graduands.

Both gentlemen will be awarded with the Doctor of Laws degree honoris causa in recognition of their outstanding contribution to educational leadership and philanthropy in the wider education sector.

Orane has held various leadership positions in the private sector, including serving as the chairman and CEO of GraceKennedy Limited, one of Jamaica’s largest and most diversified conglomerates. Under his leadership, GraceKennedy expanded its operations and became a major player in the food and financial services industries, not only in Jamaica, but also in the Caribbean and other international markets. His various positions with the company have allowed him to work closely with the shipping industry and aided in its development.

Orane has served his country diligently both in the private and public sectors. This service has positioned him as a key leader in the industry that highlights the possibilities of the nation. As an advocate for philanthropy, Orane has consistently lent his support to inner-city youth and to develop educational institutions at all levels. He has been part of initiatives aimed at mentorship, financial assistance (scholarships), and social development.

Rodriguez is a graduate of the University of Technology and the US Navy War College, where the skills and experiences gained were translated into public service. For over two decades, he served the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard as an executive officer (2nd in command). He served other interests in the environment through the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management and the Jamaica Conservation and Development Trust, where he currently serves as the chairman of the board.

With a passion for service, Rodriguez began his involvement in education by becoming the first Jamaican executive director of the then Jamaica Maritime Training Institute, now Caribbean Maritime University. Under his leadership, there was a curriculum development of diplomas in shipping, associate of science degree in engineering, and specialised certificate short courses accredited by the University Council of Jamaica. In addition, the CMUs library was expanded under his leadership. His passion for maritime education and training is unquestionable, as he continues to engage with various institutions to ensure the success of the sector.

CMU is of the strong belief that both gentlemen exhibit the core values of the institution and is proud to confer honorary degrees to two deserving individuals. The presentation of graduates for the class of 2023 will be held on Thursday, November 16, at the National Indoor Sports Centre.