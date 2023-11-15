Kingston Creative prepares entrepreneurs to go global

KINGSTON CREATIVE welcomed the fourth cohort of passionate and forward-thinking entrepreneurs to its Go Global Accelerator Programme, an entrepreneurship development initiative funded by the Creative Caribbean grant facility for the cultural and creative sector. The programme is implemented through the UNESCO Cluster Office for the Caribbean, The University of the West Indies, and the CARICOM Secretariat, with the financial contribution of the European Union and the support of the Organisation of ACP States.

To kick off the 10-week programme, 12 creative entrepreneurs participated in an intensive strategic retreat weekend at the ROK Hotel in downtown Kingston.

The three-day activity was a dynamic and immersive experience that provided a platform for creative entrepreneurs to connect, learn, and grow. Participants were drawn from diverse backgrounds and creative disciplines to create their business model canvas, analyse their international growth potential, and embark on a journey towards global success.

The event hosted passionate and forward-thinking entrepreneurs, including Dana Baugh, Leon Robinson, Indira Boyd-Mullings, Suzette Rickman, Ashantia Stewart, Dana-Ann Christie, Edith Brown, Marlene Adolphus, Kristofferson Nunes, Kimara Chen, Camaria Robinson, and Andre Millwood. These participants were carefully selected for their innovative businesses, capacity to scale, and commitment to growing the creative economy.

Kerrie-Ann Richards, entrepreneur development specialist at Kingston Creative, commented: “This accelerator programme offers emerging businesses in the orange economy an opportunity to learn how to do business overseas. Based on their niches, we established thought leaders in their various sub-sectors and will assign mentors to each entrepreneur. At the end of the programme, two entrepreneurs from the cohort will be selected to head off to a global city, where they will be able to promote their products and services in new international markets.”

Throughout the weekend of October 25-27, participants engaged in a series of workshops, discussions, and interactive activities supported by Kingston Creative co-founder and Chairman Allan Daisley, entrepreneur development specialist Kerrie-Ann Richards, and Project Manager Dominic McDowell. The sessions were designed to foster creativity, encourage innovation, facilitate review and refinement of their business models, setting the tone for the business capacity development curriculum that will be delivered throughout the course of the programme. Upon completion, the entrepreneurs will be well equipped to display their competitive advantages in the global marketplace.