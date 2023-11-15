Man killed in police operation in St Elizabeth

A man was fatally shot and a firearm seized during an early morning raid in St Elizabeth on Wednesday morning, the police say.

Between 5:00 a.m. and 5:45 a.m., a team comprising members from the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (CTOC) and the St Elizabeth Division, conducted an operation in the Burnt Savannah community of Lacovia.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) says the operation targeted criminal suspects from Kingston who were believed to have been hiding out in the parish.

During the operation at the main target premises, a man allegedly pointed a firearm at the breach team and the officers.

A member of the team reportedly took defensive action and discharged his firearm, striking the suspect in the upper body.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The CCU says the suspect dropped a Smith and Wesson pistol, loaded with a magazine containing eight cartridges.

The alleged gunman was transported to the Black River Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police say he is yet to be formally identified.

No member of the JCF was injured during the operation.

The police say the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) was notified of the incident.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.