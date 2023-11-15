Man who helped murder Paulwell's daughter and her mother to spend at least 20 years in prison

One of the men convicted for his role in the slaying of the infant daughter of Opposition Member of Parliament Phillip Paulwell and her mother will have to spend a minimum of 20 years in prison for his crimes.

His name has not been publicly disclosed.

The sentence was handed down in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston on Wednesday.

Media have been barred from the sentencing hearing.

However, sources say the convicted killer has been sentenced to 30 years in prison on each of the two counts of murder for the slaying of ten-month-old Sarayah Paulwell and her mother, Toshnya Patterson.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He was also sentenced to one year and 10 months in prison on each of the two counts of kidnapping of the mother and daughter from their Gilmore Avenue home in St Andrew on September 9.

The sentences are to be served concurrently and he has been ordered to serve 20 years before he is eligible for parole.

A sentencing hearing is ongoing for the second man convicted for his involvement in the killings.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.