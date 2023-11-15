MoBay Christmas tree lighting to return to Sam Sharpe Square

WESTERN BUREAU:

The St James Municipal Corporation [StJMC] is enacting plans to return its signature Christmas tree back to Montego Bay’s Sam Sharpe Square in time for next month’s annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony and concert, after having held the service at the western city’s Harmony Beach Park since 2021.

Montego Bay Mayor Leeroy Williams made the announcement in a media release on Monday, in which he noted that the move is in response to petitions which have been made by residents for the ceremony’s relocation to its classic site.

“We are pleased to announce that the St James Municipal Christmas tree will back in Sam Sharpe Square this year, and a grand tree-lighting ceremony is being planned for Sunday, December 17 at 6 p.m. The look of the tree this year will be enhanced, and I can tell members of the public that this year the St James Municipal Christmas tree will really be something to behold,” Williams said in a brief statement.

The annual tree-lighting service was relocated to Harmony Beach Park following an agreement between the StJMC and the Urban Development Corporation [UDC] in 2021, a move that was met with initial support from citizens due to the park’s wider and more family-focused venue.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

However, concerns arose about the park being closed at certain times, denying 24-hour access to the tree, as well as citizens being asked to cross the traffic-heavy Howard Cooke Boulevard to get to the tree.

This year, the tree-lighting ceremony is expected to take place at its former location in front of the Montego Bay Cultural Centre in Sam Sharpe Square, with security measures to be put in place to prevent the tree being vandalised. To facilitate ease of movement in the square on December 17, vehicular traffic will be blocked off from the square beginning on Saturday, December 16 at 6 p.m., and vending will also be restricted in the area.

“The StJMC and the UDC remain committed partners and will continue to collaborate on mutually beneficial projects and programmes. The UDC understands the decision and has given its blessing to the move,” said Williams, in giving assurance that the move does not indicate a breakdown between the two entities.

In the meantime, Councillor Dwight Crawford, chairman of the StJMC’s Civic and Community Affairs Committee, said that a full entertainment line-up is being prepared for the tree-lighting ceremony’s return to Sam Sharpe Square.

“The concert will feature the best of the best, with gospel and secular performers being drawn from schools, churches and some great solo artistes. We are in negotiation with several popular artistes to have them perform on the show, and in very short order, we are sure to make the announcement,” said Crawford. “The show will be a family-oriented one that every member of the family can come out and enjoy.”

Several sponsors have been identified for the upcoming event, to include New Fortress Energy, the Tourism Enhancement Fund, the Jamaica Public Service Company Limited, Chris N Charles, Oneness Health Centre, FosRich Lighting, MBJ Airports Limited, Gateway Cooperative Credit Union, Cargo Handlers Limited, and Fontana Pharmacy.