ODPEM issues warning ahead of expected heavy rains

People who live in low-lying or flood-prone areas are being urged to be ready to evacuate in light of the increase in rainfall expected across Jamaica from Wednesday night to Saturday morning.

In a statement, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) also advised residents to avoid flooded waterways, areas with damaged roadways, and, where possible, places prone to landslides and flooding.

The rains are associated with a trough currently located across the southwestern Caribbean Sea that is expected to move northeastward across the island on Thursday and Friday.

The meteorological service has forecast cloudy conditions with widespread showers and thunderstorms, which could be heavy at times with occasional gusty winds, to affect most parishes, especially central and eastern parishes.

It urged fishers and other marine interests to exercise caution, as sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Meanwhile, the ODPEM has directed persons to ensure that all important documents are secured in plastic bags or waterproof containers. All electrical, power, gas and water supplies in areas that are in immediate danger from flooding should be turned off.

In addition, the ODPEM said in case of extensive rainfall, persons should avoid going on the road except where absolutely necessary.

The ODPEM also sought to remind persons that the hurricane season has not yet ended, and all precautions issued by the agency, the meteorological service of Jamaica and other authorities should be observed.

- Sashana Small

