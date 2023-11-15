St Catherine Circuit Court being hampered by insufficient court reporters

A lack of court reporters is affecting the operations of the St Catherine Circuit Court, which could force the early end of the current session.

Sittings of the court were affected yesterday and again today due to inadequate court reporters.

There is reportedly disquiet among the public sector workers about working conditions and outstanding salary issues.

Presiding judge Justice Bertram Morrison, who oversees the circuit, said the early adjournment of sittings is of significance for the administration of justice as there are many cases to be dealt with during the session.

It was revealed that the circuit session, which runs from September 18 to December 20, may be cut short if the situation is not addressed.

It was disclosed that the session may come to an end next week Wednesday, November 22, weeks ahead of the allotted period.

This will see cases being pushed back until January 8 next year, when the new circuit is expected to begin.

Litigants who were present today expressed concern that the situation with court reporters is affecting cases, arguing that this will delay justice.

"This is another setback for us, we've been awaiting a trial for two years now and now it won't happen again," bemoaned litigant Novelette Jacobs.

Similar sentiments were expressed by lawyers.

"This is really unfortunate as my client's trial was scheduled to start on Wednesday. This won't happen and it will have a domino effect on the system," said attorney Denise Hinson.

- Rasbert Turner

