Stronger penalties coming for bomb hoax perpetrators

Following days of disruption caused by dozens of bomb threats, which turned out to be hoaxes, the Government has announced it will be reviewing laws to increase the penalties for perpetrators of such crimes.

Speaking at Wednesday's post-Cabinet press briefing, Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, said the Government would have to work with the private and public sector to deal with this new activity by criminal players.

"Of course we will have to look at the legislative framework, because currently I'm told that the primary legislation we can charge the individual with when we find them is under public mischief. The activity certainly deserves more severe penalties and we'll have to examine them as we go forward," Chang said.

Minister with responsibility for information, Robert Morgan, said the current review of the Cybercrimes Act will also include a look at provisions relating to such hoaxes.

In July, St Catherine resident Chevon Flowers, who caused a security scare in Ocho Rios, St Ann, in June, was fined $1,000,000 or nine months' imprisonment.

Flowers had pleaded guilty to using a computer for malicious communications.

In the meantime, Chang said the recent events have highlighted the need to expand the emergency operations teams and to provide additional resources, such as dogs, which are used to identify explosives.

"We'll have to continue training and sensitising our institutions, schools, hospitals, courts and commercial and public institutions who might be recipients of such threats to make sure their response can be proportionate, mature and sober," Chang added.

Approximately 84 institutions, including schools, one hospital, a courthouse, a commercial shopping centre in New Kingston, the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, and Kingston Wharves Limited reportedly received bomb threats since Thursday.

