Teen boy charged for attack, robbery of taxi driver

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with chopping and robbing a taxi operator who went to pick up passengers.

The St Andrew teen was charged on Tuesday with robbery with aggravation and conspiracy to robbery with aggravation.

His court date is being finalised.

The police report that about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, the taxi operator received a request from a passenger to be picked up and transported from South Camp Road to Half-Way Tree.

On his arrival at the location, two females, who identified themselves as the callers, requested his help to put items in the trunk.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

While in the process of doing so, he was pounced upon by the teen and four men who were armed with handguns and machetes, according to the police.

The police say they proceeded to inflict multiple chop wounds on his body, after which they robbed him of his motor car, cash, cell phone, and other personal items.

The injured man managed to escape and reported the matter to the police.

He was assisted to hospital, where he was treated.

The teen was taken to the station by his parent on Thursday, November 2, and was positively recognised during an identification parade.

He was subsequently charged on Tuesday, November 14.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.