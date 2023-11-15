Update | Second man gets 7 years and 10 months for role in murder of Paulwell's daughter and her mother

The second man who pleaded guilty for his involvement in the murder of the infant daughter of Opposition Member of Parliament Phillip Paulwell and her mother has been sentenced to seven years and 10 months' imprisonment.

Roshane Miller had pleaded guilty to two counts of accessory before the fact to murder, two counts of conspiracy to kidnap and misprision of felony.

He's to serve seven years and 10 months for each count of accessory before the fact to murder; two years and 10 months for each count of conspiracy to kidnap; and one year and 10 months for misprision of felony.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

A statement from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), following Wednesday's sentencing in the Home Circuit Court, said Miller pleaded guilty to participating in the planning of the murder of Toshyna Patterson and her daughter Sarayah Paulwell.

But it said there was no evidentiary material that Miller was on the scene on the day of the kidnapping and murders or that he participated in the actual kidnapping and murders.

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that another of the men who pleaded guilty in the case, Richard Brown, had been sentenced to 30 years' imprisonment on each of the two counts of murder for which he was charged.

He was also sentenced to one year and 10 months in prison on each of the two counts of kidnapping.

The sentences are to run concurrently and he has been ordered to serve 20 years before he is eligible for parole.

The DPP's office said Brown pleaded guilty to his role as the driver who transported Patterson and Sarayah from Stony Hill, along with the shooter and other persons, to a scene in East Kingston where they were later killed.

He also said he accepted part payment from co-accused, Leoda Bradshaw, on behalf of his co-conspirators for the execution of the plan to kidnap and kill Patterson and Sarayah.

The matters involving the two men were settled under the Plea Negotiations and Agreements Act.

