Bail extended for cops accused of killing tiler after bribery allegations

THE THREE policemen accused of killing a St Andrew tiler, after he had reported them for alleged bribery, on Tuesday had their bail extended to March 21 in the Home Circuit Court.

Corporal Miguel Eubanks and Constables Kemar Dennis and Purcell Carter are facing murder and bribery charges in the July 16 shooting death of 49-year-old Phillip Wallace of Green Glide Close in the community.

Yesterday, when the matter was mentioned, the court was informed that disclosure was not completed, as a result a new date was fixed for next year March.

Reports are that on July 16 about 10:41 a.m., Wallace was standing in the community when a white Toyota Axio motor car drove up. The three accused lawmen reportedly exited the vehicle and fired multiple shots at Wallace, killing him.

It is further reported that the accused men also shot at Wallace’s companion, but she escaped without injury.

The accused policemen are alleged to have requested money from Wallace following a raid a few days earlier.

The policemen had reportedly arrested Wallace, who was in possession of half a pound of ganja, but requested $150,000 to drop the matter.

A sum of $15,000 was allegedly paid over to the cops, but they allegedly charged Wallace and demanded that he pay the remainder of the requested sum in order for the matter not to proceed to court.

Wallace, however, made a report to the Constant Spring police and an investigation was launched into the allegations.

Shortly after, he was shot and killed.

Following investigations, the policemen were arrested and charged.

Eubanks is represented by attorneys-at-law John Jacobs, Courtney Rowe and Lynden Wellesley, while Dennis is represented by Peter Champagnie KC, and Richard Lynch.

Carter is represented by Valerie Neita Robertson KC, and Kymberli Whittaker.

tanesha.mundle@gleanerjm.com