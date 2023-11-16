Corporate Hands | Flow Foundation renews commitment to Bustamante Hospital

From left: Dr Michelle-Ann Richards-Dawson, senior medical officer, Bustamante Hospital for Children (BHC); Kayon Mitchell, director of communications at Flow and executive director of the Flow Foundation; Dr Sharon McLean-Salmon, consultant paediatrician and specialist in the Oncology Unit, BHC; and Beverley Senior-Berry, director of nursing services, BHC, are joined by patients Lamar Johnson and Janelle Burke during the symbolic cheque handover of $1 million to the BHC from the Flow Foundation.