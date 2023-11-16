Corporate Hands | JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation give $1m to GK Campus Connect Food Bank

The JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation has made a $1-million donation towards the GraceKennedy (GK) Campus Connect Food Bank, which is executed through the GraceKennedy Foundation (GKF). The initiative serves to provide over 250 tertiary students with food packages monthly, in a bid to alleviate the hunger of these vulnerable students who are financially challenged. From left: Martineil Bartley, vice-president, Guild of Students at UWI, Mona; Caroline Mahfood, GraceKennedy Foundation CEO; Kim Mair, JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation CEO; and Percival Roberts, School of Computing and Information Technology representative, UTech, Jamaica Student Union, are caught in a playful mood as they showcase some of the items provided in the students’ monthly food packages.