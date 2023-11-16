Corporate Hands | Massy Pharmaceutical donates to JCS

Tina McLymont, Massy Pharmaceutical brand manager, hands over a cheque valued at $112,000 to the Tara Playfair Fund and Michael Leslie, acting executive director at the Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS). The donation will provide 20 mammograms to underserved women in Jamaica. Leslie was overjoyed with the support the Jamaica Cancer Society has been receiving since the Tara Playfair Fund jumped on board with the JCS. Regular mammograms remain the best test used by doctors to diagnose early signs of breast cancer.