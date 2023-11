Norman Allen (left), treasurer, and Wilton South, chief executive officer, TIP Friendly Society proudly present the symbolic cheque of $3.8 million to PEP students. The 21st staging of TIP Friendly Society’s Scholarship Awards Ceremony was held at the Terra Nova Hotel on September 29. TIP offered bursaries and scholarships to its members pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate studies, and members’ children who this year sat the PEP exams.