Curfew imposed in Lionel Town, Clarendon

A 48-hour curfew is now in place in sections of Lionel Town in Clarendon.

The curfew began at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and will remain in effect until 6 p.m., on Friday.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

North: Along an imaginary line approximately 500 metres from Lionel Town Settlement, continuing onto Monymusk Sugar Estate, extending across Bustamante Drive to Bustamante High School at the eastern boundary;

East: Along an imaginary line approximately 1800 metres from the Bustamante High School, extending across the unnamed roadway to Capture Land and Lionel Town Housing Scheme at the southern boundary;

South: Along the unnamed roadway approximately 400 metres from the eastern boundary to the old market at the western boundary;

West: Along the marl road approximately 700 metres from the eastern boundary to Lionel Town Settlement at the northern boundary.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises, unless otherwise authorised by the ground commander.

