Flash Flood Watch issued for all parishes

A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect in Jamaica for all parishes until 8 a.m. on Friday.

This means that flash flooding is possible.

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica says residents should take precautionary measures, keep informed and be ready for quick action if flooding is observed or if a Warning is issued.

A broad area of low pressure across the southwestern Caribbean is producing a large area of cloudiness with showers and thunderstorms across the region, including Jamaica.

The Met Service says environmental conditions appear conducive for some additional development and there is now a 60 per cent chance of the formation of a tropical cyclone, which is a tropical depression or tropical storm, over the next two days.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The system is currently moving northeastward across the region, and the centre is expected to move near to, or over Jamaica on Friday afternoon, before continuing northeastward and away from the island.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.