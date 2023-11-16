Jamaica to be placed under Tropical Storm Watch

Jamaica is being placed under a Tropical Storm Watch.

The Meteorological Service says the Government has given approval for a Tropical Storm Watch to be issued with effect from 5 p.m.

Earlier, all parishes had been placed under a Flash Flood Watch amid a broad area of low pressure across the southwestern Caribbean that has been producing a large area of cloudiness with showers and thunderstorms.

The Met Office noted that there was a 60 per cent chance of the formation of a tropical cyclone over the next two days.

It said the system is currently moving northeastward across the region, and the centre is expected to move near to, or over Jamaica on Friday afternoon, before continuing northeastward and away from the island.

