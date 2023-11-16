JPS in restoration mode as inclement weather affects power supply across the island

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says its teams are currently restoring power supply to customers affected by outages caused by the inclement weather affecting the island.

The heavy and persistent rains have led to landslides, dislocated poles, and trees coming into contact with power lines, resulting in outages affecting customers in several parishes.

With Jamaica being placed on a Tropical Storm Watch, effective 5:00 o’clock this evening, JPS says it is anticipating that the power delivery network could be further impacted.

“All our operations crews are in restoration mode, and our contractors and other teams are on standby to provide support, as needed,” explained Winsome Callum, JPS’ Director of Corporate Communications.

“We are also positioning materials close to the areas that we anticipate will be most impacted by the weather system, so that restoration work can start as soon as possible.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Callum further explained that the pace of restoration could be impacted by worsening weather conditions.

“While we will do our very best to get service back to our customers quickly, work could be hampered by continuing heavy rains and lightning. Our teams will not be able to continue working if the conditions are unsafe. Where there are safety concerns, we will suspend work and resume as soon as conditions improve,” she indicated.

The power company is reminding everyone to stay away from broken power lines and unsafe locations, for their personal safety and the safety of their loved ones.

Outage reports can be made via the JPS Mobile App, or to the JPS Customer Care Centre at 888-225-5577 (Flow) or 888-935-5577 (Digicel).

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.