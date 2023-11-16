LA Lewis fails to show up for court

Entertainer Horace 'LA' Lewis was a no-show for his case in the St Catherine Parish Court on Thursday.

Lewis is charged with breaches of the Toll Roads Act.

When the matter was called up at 10:45 a.m., Lewis was not present.

Attorney Orville Morgan told the court that he tried to contact his client, Lewis, but to no avail.

"Your honour I made several calls to his number yesterday and even this morning, but I got no response from Mr Lewis," Morgan said.

He asked the court to postpone the matter until January 19, 2024.

Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne said that a warrant would be stayed until that date.

Lewis was charged after he recorded and published a video on social media in which he was seen breaching the toll barrier in St Catherine.

It is alleged that on April 30, Lewis drove through the toll plaza twice without paying and damaged the barrier in the process.

He was arrested on a warrant at the Norman Manley International Airport and subsequently charged.

- Rasbert Turner

