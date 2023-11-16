Labourer shot and killed in Portland

The Portland police are investigating the shooting death of a resident at David Lane in Port Antonio in the parish on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Romain Grant, popularly known as 'Tiger', a labourer of the David Lane community.

The police say Grant was at home sleeping about 5:45 a.m. when a gunman forced open a front door, entered his house and fired several shots, hitting Grant.

The attacker reportedly fled the scene and Grant was rushed by the police to the nearby Port Antonio Hospital, but died while being treated.

It is the second shooting incident in the Port Antonio area in less than two weeks.

On November 5 a woman was shot in the Prospect area by unknown assailants.

Fourteen people have been murdered in the Portland police division since the start of the year.

- Gareth Davis

