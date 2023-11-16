Major road improvements to be undertaken in St Elizabeth north eastern

Major works, slated to start in March 2024, are to be undertaken on the Santa Cruz to Leeds and Lacovia to Burnt Savannah roads in St Elizabeth North Eastern at a cost of more than $250 million.

Member of Parliament (MP), Delroy Slowley, made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2023/24 State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

He also informed that a number of other minor roadways are slated to be repaired over the next couple of months.

These, the MP indicated, include Waterloo, Retirement/Burnt Ground, Lovers Lane, Hanson Avenue, Balaclava to Oxford Main Road, Leeds School Road, Baghdale Mountain Road, Burton Town Road, Thornton Road, Southampton, Seven Corners, Lovely Point to Northampton, Park Mountain, Abraham, Goodhope, New Hope in Gutters, Coffee Lane and Rocky Hill.

“In addition, the residents of Pepper are set to benefit from our partnership with the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) Farm Rehab Programme, with a value of $11 million for the Number Road in the Braes River division,” Slowley informed.

Meanwhile, the MP called on the National Works Agency to consider installing roundabouts at the Lovely Point and Burnt Savannah entrances/exits.

“These are danger zones and accident-prone areas that, if roundabouts were to be installed, would certainly reduce the number of accidents on our roads. While there have not been any major accidents at these two points, I raise them today because there have been many close calls, and as my granny would say, 'a stitch in time saves nine',” Slowley said.

- JIS News

