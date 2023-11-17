22-year-old man charged over fatal shooting at St Catherine construction site

A 22-year-old man was today charged for last week's shooting death of a labourer at a housing scheme under construction in Innswood, St Catherine.

Charged with murder, possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition is Romario McPherson of Mansfield Avenue in Homestead in the parish.

He is charged in relation to the death of 37-year-old Camoy Beckford, otherwise called 'Ras', also of Mansfield Avenue in Homestead.

It is reported that about 1:05 p.m. on November 10, Beckford was among labourers at the site when McPherson and others attacked him.

Beckford ran and was chased and shot in the upper body.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He succumbed to injuries received.

McPherson and the other alleged attackers were chased by persons, which saw him being apprehended.

His cronies escaped.

He was subsequently handed over to the police.

McPherson was arrested and later charged on November 17 following a question and answer session.

A date is to be set for him to appear in court.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.