Bog Walk Gorge closed, Mavis Bank road impassable

The police have advised that the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine is now closed due to heavy rains.

They are urging motorists and pedestrians to use alternative routes and to follow all road signs where possible.

In the meantime, the Mavis Bank to Gordon Town Road in St Andrew has been deemed impassable due to the inclement weather.

The Hordley Cross main road between Portland and St Thomas is also impassable at this time.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.