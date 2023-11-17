Cocaine destined for Thailand intercepted at Norman Manley airport

The Jamaica Customs Agency is reporting that customs officers on Thursday intercepted two cocaine trafficking operations, including an export destined for Thailand, at two courier facilities at the cargo section at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.

In a statement today, the agency describes this as a significant victory against transnational drug trafficking.

It explained that during routine customs operations, customs officers at the airport discovered and seized an undisclosed quantity of cocaine concealed in a toaster oven destined for the Asian country.

The agency says it is working closely with authorities to further investigate the origins and individuals involved in the illicit operation.

CEO/Commissioner of Customs, Velma Ricketts Walker, believes this latest seizure sends a strong message to criminal networks attempting to exploit non-traditional global trade routes.

“This seizure not only helps to disrupt the flow of illegal drugs but also sends a strong message to criminal enterprises seeking to exploit various routes to traffic illicit drugs,” Ricketts Walker indicated.

“We continue to remain vigilant and remain committed to effectively combatting the evolving challenges posed by transnational crime and to adopting cutting-edge inspection techniques to disrupt actors who attempt to threaten the nation's security,” she added.

