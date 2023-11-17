Elderly St Catherine man charged for killing his wife dies in jail

Cecil McDonald, the senior citizen who was charged with the murder of his wife, Evette, has died.

News of his death was revealed on Thursday at the discontinuation of the case in the St Catherine Parish Court.

The 79-year-old retired butcher of Azar Lane, Bog Walk, St Catherine, reportedly suffered from multiple ailments and died last week while in police custody.

It was alleged that about 2 a.m. on April 15, McDonald, chopped his 72-year-old wife, a retired nurse, to death while they were at home.

She reportedly went to use the bathroom when she was attacked by her husband.

McDonald was arrested by the Bog Walk police and later charged with murder and assault at common law.

- Rasbert Turner

