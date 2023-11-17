JDF rescues 24 people in St Thomas

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) is reporting that it rescued 24 people from floodwaters in St Thomas Friday morning.

The JDF said that the search and rescue occurred at the intersection of Amity Hall and Golden Grove in eastern St Thomas.

The rescued persons were airlifted to the Wheelersfield Community Centre.

The report follows a viral video posted to social media in which a female motorist was recorded pleading for assistance.

The woman, who was surrounded by water, said that she and the occupants of eight other vehicles, were stuck in the parish since late Thursday.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

They spent the night in their vehicles at Hordley Crossing in the parish.

She also indicated that a two-year-old was among the 22 people stuck and disclosed that no food was available for them or the child.

It is not immediately clear if they were among those rescued by the JDF.

- Kimone Francis

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.