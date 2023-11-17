JN awards outstanding PEP scholars

A TOTAL of 47 hard-working students who performed outstandingly in the last Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations were awarded with scholarships and bursaries by the Jamaica National (JN) Foundation on Sunday.

These scholarships from the philanthropic arm of the JN Group took place at The Summit (formerly Knutsford Court Hotel) in St Andrew.

A total of 37 students received five-year scholarships, while 10 students received one-time grants.

Of the 37, three are for the top-performing applicants from each county, and 14 are for the top-performing applicants from each parish.

The remaining 20 were awarded to children of employees of the Jamaica National Group.

According to Claudine Allen, general manager, JN Foundation, this year’s awards is very special because it is the organisation’s 40th year of rewarding the academic achievements of the nation’s children.

“Such a long-standing tradition of supporting education and investing in the future of deserving young people is a testament to the values and commitment of the Jamaica National Group,” she said.

“We’ve not just given scholarships, we’ve invested in the potential of young minds. We’ve recognised the talents, ambitions, and dreams of countless individuals, and we’ve helped them take the first steps towards a better future,” Allen added.

She noted that for 40 years, the JN Group has been supporting the educational pursuits of hundreds of young people at both the secondary and tertiary levels, many of whom have gone on to make their mark in the world.

Dr Danielle Twiddle is one such recipient who received a scholarship while attending Immaculate Conception High School between 2008 and 2012.

She said that the scholarship was very helpful during her formative years, and that aside from the scholarship, JN Group also provided other opportunities such as summer employment, where she worked in the marketing department, which also provided her with a different perspective of work.

“It’s an honour being a recipient because it was a great assistance to me, and I had a standard to uphold academically. To the new JN scholars, I would say work hard, have fun during your journey, and never forget that no man is an island,” she said.

This year’s awards function was held as part of the group’s contribution to the National Youth Month activities.