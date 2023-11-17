Mavis Bank roadway being blocked by landslides

Landslides are impacting vehicular traffic along the Mavis Bank main road in St Andrew.

Boulders and other debris are impeding motorists and residents.

Some persons have taken to clearing the roadway to allow travel to their destinations.

Meanwhile, over in the Guava Ridge area, a major land slippage has rendered the main road impassable.

Edbert Lowe, a resident of the area, said that the community has been experiencing heavy rains since Wednesday afternoon.

“But this one here, from last night [Thursday], it bad man,” he said.

“It [road] lock off from last night, this nuffi take one whole day to clear,” he said.

The residents have appealed for assistance from their Member of Parliament Juliet Holness who represents St Andrew East Rural.

Persons have been using bike taxis to traverse the area.

- Asha Wilks

