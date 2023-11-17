Met Service says chance of tropical storm development decreasing

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica (Met Service) says the tropical storm watch for the island could be lifted later this afternoon "as the chance of tropical cyclone development appears to be decreasing".

In its latest bulletin, the Met Service said the centre of the system is expected to move across the island later today, and that a tropical storm watch remains in effect.

This means that tropical storm conditions continue to pose a possible threat to Jamaica.

It said a flash flood warning is also in effect for low-lying and flood-prone areas of southern and eastern parishes, including Westmoreland, St Elizabeth, Manchester, Clarendon, St Catherine, Kingston, St Andrew, St Thomas, Portland and St Mary.

A flash flood watch also remains in place for other low-lying and flood-prone areas of the island.

At 10 a.m., Potential Tropical Cyclone Number 22 was about 123 kilometres southwest of Negril Point or 250 kilometres west-southwest of Kingston.

The Met Service said the system is also expected to move over southeastern Cuba, the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands on Saturday, as the large area of disturbed weather looms in the vicinity of Jamaica on Friday.

The system is moving towards the northeast near 22 km/h and additional acceleration toward the northeast is expected through the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 55 km/h, with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible during the next couple of days.

The Met Service said the poorly organised system continues to be a significant rainfall producer and flooding is expected to continue, mainly over southern and eastern parishes today and tonight.

Landslides should also be expected as a result.

All small craft operators including fishers from the cays and banks are advised to remain in safe harbour until all warning messages have been lifted and wind and sea conditions have returned to normal.

The Met Service said it will continue to monitor the progress of the system, and all interests are encouraged to pay special attention to further releases.

The next bulletin on this system will be issued at 2 p.m.

