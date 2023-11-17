More than 40 NWC systems being impacted by rains

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that several of its water supply systems across Jamaica are now being impacted by the heavy rainfall that has been affecting the island.

While the situation continues to be dynamic and fast-changing, more than 40 of the commission's 450 water supply systems islandwide are presently totally out of operation or severely impacted by a combination of very high turbidity levels, blocked intakes, flooding, landslides, accessibility issues and/or power supply issues.

The NWC says this represents about than 10% of the commission's water supply systems.

The utility company says all parishes have been impacted to some degree but eastern parishes have reported the most disruptions.

Among the worst impacted parishes are Kingston and St Andrew with 29 systems impacted, St Catherine with nine impacted systems and St Thomas with seven systems so far.

The NWC says several other systems across the southern and north-east belts (Westmoreland, St. Elizabeth, Manchester, Clarendon and St Thomas, Portland and St Mary) are now being investigated and reported on.

While NWC teams are working to limit the impact of these disruptions as much as is possible, normality on many of these water supply systems will only begin to occur with an improvement in the weather conditions and an improvement in the turbidity levels at the raw water sources.

Customers are urged to be prepared for possible disruptions in their piped water supply during the passage of this weather system.

Meanwhile, the NWC is advising customers about wastewater systems risk due to heavy rains.

Among the major risks faced by the wastewater systems are stormwater intrusion into the wastewater system resulting in overflows and excessive pressure on the treatment plants and sewer blockages and the consequent overflow of sewage due to solid wastes being introduced into the system.

Further, possible interruptions of power to the pumping stations and treatment plants.

Customers are therefore reminded, especially now, not to channel storm-water runoff nor dispose of solid wastes into the NWC sanitary sewers.

