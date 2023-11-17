Portland disaster response mechanisms on alert

Disaster Coordinator for Portland, Denise Lewis, says persons living in low-lying and flood-prone areas of the parish should be on the alert as flooding is possible given the heavy rains.

Lewis’s comments come against the background of damage caused by overnight rainfall, which left several roadways blocked, while reducing others to single-lane traffic.

Lewis pointed out that the parish has been experiencing unfavourable weather conditions since Wednesday, with a tree falling on a shop at Cemetery Lane, off Folly Road.

“Attempt is being made to clear several blocked roadways, including those at Cascade, a section of Berrydale and Bungobi Lane in Manchioneal," Lewis said.

“The roadway at Lydarth at New Road in East Portland is now blocked as a result of a downed tree, but a team from the National Works Agency (NWA) is expected to clear that roadway in short order. We had a meeting with members of the Parish Disaster Committee earlier, and very shortly we will activate our Emergency Operation Center. All disaster shelters are opened at this time," she said.

In the meantime, the roadway at Long Wall in the vicinity of the fisherman’s beach in Boundbrook is inundated.

- Gareth Davis

