Potential Tropical Cyclone poorly organised, but should strengthen -Met Service

The Meteorological Service says the potential Tropical Cyclone now affecting Jamaica is not very well organised but still has the potential to produce large volumes of rainfall.

In it's 5 a.m. bulletin, it advised that the island is still under a Tropical Storm Watch.

A Flash Flood Warning is also in effect for low-lying and flood-prone areas of the southern and eastern parishes of Westmoreland, St Elizabeth, Manchester, Clarendon, St Catherine, Kingston and St Andrew, Portland, St Mary and St Thomas.

Meanwhile a Flash Flood Watch remains in place for other flood-prone areas of Jamaica.

At 4 a.m. Potential Tropical Cyclone Number 22 was about 307 kilometres southwest of Negril Point.

The Met Service says the system is moving towards the northeast at 17km/h and this motion is expected to continue with increasing forward speed through the weekend.

The centre of the system is expected to move across Jamaica later today, and over southeastern Cuba, the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos islands on Saturday.

