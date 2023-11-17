Qahal Yahweh children released from state care, religious group challenging vaccination

The 21 children who were taken from the Qahal Yahweh religious compound in Norwood, St James in June were today released from state care.

Some of the children were released to their parents with the others being sent to other relatives.

The group is being represented by attorneys-at-law, Peter Champagnie KC, and Samoi Campbell.

The matter is scheduled to return to the Family Court in St James on February 28 next year for attorneys to make submissions on the issue of the vaccination of the children.

Vaccinating their members clashes with the religious beliefs of the group and therefore the group has been resistant to the state's attempts to have the children vaccinated.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In June, the children were removed from the compound by the Child Protection and Family Services Agency and were subsequently placed in state care.

Members of the Qahal Yahweh religious group were detained by the police in a joint special operation of the security forces.

The raid was conducted in response to reports of assault and child abuse taking place at the compound.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.