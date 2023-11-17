St Catherine disaster personnel on alert

Chairman of the St Catherine Disaster Committee, Roogae Kirlew, says personnel are on standby to go into action amid the inclement weather.

"Following our meeting this morning we have placed the Emergency Operation Centre in a state of emergency to respond to any eventualities," Kirlew said.

He said key stakeholders such as the fire department, Jamaica Red Cross, and the police are actively involved.

It was revealed that all 89 shelter managers are prepared to respond at a moment's notice.

"We underwent refreshers course two months ago so we are ready to deliver," Kirlew said.

In the flood-prone Old Harbour Bay, things were normal.

"Thank God we are alright here. Although it is raining, no flooding or displacement so far," Pastor Sandra Nembhard said.

It was revealed that the Jamaica Fire Brigade is monitoring the Bog Walk Gorge, which is closed due to boulders and rising water of the Rio Cobre, to see when the gates can be reopened.

- Rasbert Turner

