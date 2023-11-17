St Thomas Parish Court closed due to heavy rains

Members of the public are being advised that the St Thomas Parish Court will be closed today due to the inclement weather.

The Court Administration Division says all matters set for today will be adjourned, and attorneys advised of the new dates.

Litigants and attorneys may contact the court office at 876-579-8182 or the Court Administration Division at 876-754-8337 for information concerning their cases.

