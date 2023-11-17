Structural damage from earthquake forces extended closure of Annotto Bay Tax Office

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has extended the closure of the Annotto Bay Tax Office in St Mary as it has been deemed structurally compromised following the 5.6 magnitude earthquake last month.

The office had initially been closed to allow checks by a structural engineer.

TAJ says staff have been redeployed to its Port Maria and Port Antonio Tax Offices. The public is, therefore, being advised to use those tax offices as alternative locations to do their business.

It says updates on the future operations of the Annotto Bay location will be communicated via the media and through its communication channels.

