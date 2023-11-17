Together we can make a difference

A SENIOR public-health expert has warned that the Caribbean stands at a critical juncture where the challenges faced in ensuring the well-being of its citizens - from the persistent threat of infectious diseases to the rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) – are becoming increasingly complex.

“Our very healthcare systems are under immense pressure,” Dr Joy St John, executive director of the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), admitted during Wednesday’s opening ceremony of the three-day National Health Research Conference at the AC Marriott Hotel in St Andrew.

St John, however, expressed optimism that the unwavering spirit of resilience and innovation that permeates the region, and which came to the fore during the COVID-19 pandemic, would again prevail.

“I am confident that we could rise to meet the health challenges of our times. The Jamaica Health Research Conference is a testament to the spirit of collaboration and shared responsibility for our collective health. This gathering brings together an impressive array of researchers, experts, and stakeholders united by a common goal to advance knowledge and drive interventions that improve the health and wellness of Caribbean people,” she said.

To this end, St John called for a championing of initiatives that empower individuals to make informed choices that contribute to the longterm health and wellbeing of their families.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“The role of research in shaping your collective health is like the role of a teacher in preschool – one of guidance and awakening and the type of talk and action that is relevant. Through rigorous research, we can gain deeper insights into the root causes of diseases, identify effective treatment strategies, and develop a major public health prevention method,” St John said.

In the meantime, Adeyelu Asekun, acting country director for the Jamaica and the Caribbean Regional Program of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, noted that in keeping with the theme ‘Taking Responsibility: Our Health and Wellness in Focus’, everyone has to get involved in order to achieve the desired outcomes.

“This is a platform that we have to learn from each other, to share knowledge, embrace technology and break through and make a difference in the health and well-being of communities. Together we can make a difference, and we can do this by harnessing the collective power to drive impact and change in the health and welfare of every Jamaican,” she urged.

Dr Wayne Henry, chairman and director general of the Planning Institute of Jamaica, used the occasion to explain that health and well-being go well beyond physical health and are in fact the holistic integration of physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. He pointed out that research has shown that two per cent of Jamaicans are afflicted by mental disorders – depression, anxiety, and dementia being the main ones.

He noted that increasing awareness about mental health and improving accessibility to mental-health services were just two of the steps the Government had taken to demystify the issues around mental health and that individuals were expected to take responsibility for their own health. To this end, Henry charged Jamaicans to take greater responsibility over their eating habits, and by extension, their health and well-being.

“A concerted effort has to be made by Jamaicans today to make better lifestyle choices. We need to eat a balanced diet, avoid food with high levels of sugar, sodium and be physically active. Get sufficient rest, increase our water intake, and schedule regular checks with a physician.”

christopher.serju@gleanerjm.com