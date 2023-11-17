Tropical storm watch discontinued for Jamaica

The tropical storm watch that was in effect for Jamaica has been discontinued with immediate effect.

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica (Met Service) in its 2 p.m. bulletin said the chance of a tropical cyclone development around the island has been significantly reduced.

However, it said a flash flood warning remains in effect for low-lying and flood-prone areas of Westmoreland, St Elizabeth, Manchester, Clarendon, St Catherine, Kingston, St Andrew, St Thomas Portland, and St Mary.

This means that flooding has been observed or will occur shortly.

A Flash Flood Watch also remains in effect for other low-lying and flood-prone areas of the island until 5 a.m. Saturday.

The Met Service said that the poorly organised severe weather system continues to be a significant rainfall producer and, due to soil saturation, flooding is likely to continue.

It said that this could result in landslides in some areas, mainly over southern and eastern parishes through this evening.

All small craft operators including fishers from the cays and banks are advised to remain in safe harbour until wind and sea conditions have returned to normal.

The Met Service said that this is its final bulletin on the system but it will continue to monitor the weather conditions and may issue warning messages in other news releases.

- Kimone Francis

