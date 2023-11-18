Bayer Consumer Health executes Women360 initiative in Jamaica

Bayer Consumer Health is a corporate social responsibility programme that brings to life Bayer’s commitment, ‘Science for a better life’. Launched in 2019, the programme has positively impacted over 7000 women, in countries, such as Honduras, Nicaragua and Guatemala. Additionally, it has extended its reach across water to the West Indies, making Jamaica its inaugural Caribbean island activation.

Bayer’s vision is ‘Health for all. Hunger for None’ and Women 360 is happy to fulfil that mandate, bringing health care to women with free gynaecological consultations and empowering them to act on self-care through informative talks.

In preparation for this activation, Bayer Consumer Health sponsored the Midwives Association of Jamaica’s annual general meeting in July and conducted training for over 60 midwives on vaginal infections, empowering them to return to their local clinics and deliver well-informed medical talks to their patients.

Senior medical representative for Bayer CH Portfolio, Tara Montaque, told Good Heart, “The purpose of Women 360 is to serve under-served women in rural or low income communities. The aim is to conduct health assessments like vital signs, head-to-toe physical assessments, cancer screening like pap smears and breast examinations. Bayer CH collaborated with the Lasco Chin Foundation and our first stop was Trench Town.”

The two-day clinic, which ran from October 28 to 29, was facilitated by a team of medical professionals – a consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology, a gynaecologic oncologist, two midwives and two registered nurses. “We saw over 100 patients, specifically women from Trench Town, and 87 pap smears were done. The patients were very grateful. There were patients who haven’t done pap smears in five, eight or over 10 years. We’re currently awaiting results from the lab and proper follow-up procedures are in place. But the event was a success,” she explained.

Montaque is grateful for Pastor Kevin Page, who so graciously allowed the team to the New Testament Church of God in the community for the worthy initiative, “The pastor’s offices were retrofitted with top-of-the-line examination beds and privacy screens for patients’ comfort.”

According to chief executive officer of the Lasco Chin Foundation, Professor Rosalea Hamilton, the organisation is big on empowering citizens, especially those who are vulnerable. “We are particularly concerned about the health and well-being of women. So we do quite a bit of gender interventions. So that we can empower women to help them to be able to care for families, to run businesses and to contribute as wholesome citizens of Jamaica. We are pleased to be a part of this initiative.”

Member of parliament for St Andrew Southern and leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, expressed gratitude to the team for executing this life-changing initiative within his constituency. “I’d like to thank Bayer, Women 360 and the Lasco Foundation for this important women’s health fair taking place between Rose Town and Trench Town. It’s a densely populated, low-income area, so access to health care is something that people will struggle with. Being able to get yourself tested for conditions like cervical and breast cancer is very important,” he said, noting how thrilled he was to see the turnout while passing through the event.

The hope is to keep the initiative going and visit other communities islandwide.